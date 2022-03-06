Home>>
China's Yang wins Para cross-country women's long distance sitting at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 13:34, March 06, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Para cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong clinched the women's long distance sitting gold in a narrow win over American star Oksana Masters at the Beijing Winter Paralympics here on Sunday.
Paralympic debutant Yang, 32, finished the 15km race in 43 minutes and 6.7 seconds, followed by Masters, also 32, in 43:38.3 and China's Li Panpan in 45:17.0.
It is China's fifth gold at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympic Games.
Masters, who had swept eight gold medals in the sprint, middle, and long distance sitting events at world championships since 2017, was crowned in the Para biathlon women's sprint sitting here on Saturday.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Liang Jingyi wins men's super-G standing gold at 2022 Winter Paralympics
- China finish one-two in Para cross country men's long distance sitting at Beijing Paralympics
- Coming back home: Finnish Paralympian’s snow dream and Chinese adventure
- Feature: China's teen Para biathlete Guo makes history through 5-year efforts
- Feature: Germany's youngest fulfils her dreams at 2022 Paralympics earlier than expected
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.