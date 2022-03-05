Home>>
Chinese lawmakers review report, draft plan on government budgets
(Xinhua) 10:12, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress Saturday morning started to review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2021 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2022, and the draft central and local budgets for 2022.
