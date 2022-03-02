Home>>
China launches campaign against women, child trafficking
(Xinhua) 16:53, March 02, 2022
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has decided to launch a 10-month special operation to crack down on abduction and trafficking of women and children starting from March 1 amid efforts to better protect these groups.
Special efforts should be made to identify woman and child vagrants and beggars, as well as those who are mentally challenged or have verbal and hearing disabilities with unknown origins, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday after a teleconference to launch the operation.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases judicial interpretation of general provisions of Civil Code
- NW China's Gannan Tibetan autonomous prefecture brings judicial services to people's doorsteps
- China adopts anti-organized crime law
- Chinese lawmakers meet to review multiple reports
- China considers revising law to strengthen protection for women
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.