Languages

Archive

Saturday, March 05, 2022

Home>>

China to keep RMB exchange rate generally stable

(Xinhua) 09:20, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will keep the exchange rate of its currency Renminbi generally stable at an adaptive and balanced level, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories