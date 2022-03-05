Home>>
China to keep RMB exchange rate generally stable
(Xinhua) 09:20, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will keep the exchange rate of its currency Renminbi generally stable at an adaptive and balanced level, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.