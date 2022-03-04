Iran not to concede red lines despite West's rush for deal in Vienna nuke talks: FM

Xinhua) 22:19, March 04, 2022

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian foreign minister said on Friday that Iran will not concede its red lines despite the West's rush to reach a deal in the Vienna nuclear talks.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Observing Iran's red lines, including providing a guarantee that would secure Tehran's economic benefits within the nuclear deal's framework, is the prerequisite for continued nuclear talks and a final agreement, Abdollahian noted.

Appreciating the EU's efforts to coordinate the negotiations, he pointed to Iran's constant and active consultations with all delegations in the Austrian capital.

"Our country's delegation will continue its efforts with seriousness to reach a final and good agreement," Abdollahian said, adding he is ready to travel to Vienna whenever the Western sides accept Iran's remaining red lines.

Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are currently negotiating in Vienna to settle disputes on the revival of the deal. Iran said on Thursday that the talks are in the "final critical steps."

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the accord in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear program.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)