Iran says no initiative received from U.S. in Vienna nuke talks

Xinhua) 08:46, February 07, 2022

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Iran has so far received no proposed text from the United States in the Vienna talks on the restoration of a 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian foreign minister said.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in an interview with IRIB state TV that Iran has seen "no serious or remarkable initiative" from the United States.

The negotiations, he added, will achieve progress based on expert views and agreements, the outcome of which will be a "good agreement" that would serve the interests of the country and its people.

The Iranian minister said Tehran welcomes any executive order or measure by the Biden administration that would lead to the lifting of the sanctions reimposed after the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"What is important to us is the American side's action. We look at what happens on the ground," Amir Abdollahian said.

Asked about the possibility of a temporary two-year agreement, he said, "We are looking for a good agreement, not a limited one that lasts for a specific period of time."

The U.S. government announced on Friday that it was waiving sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear program, which allows international nuclear cooperation projects.

