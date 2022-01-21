Iran to boost ties with Russia amid West's policy of expansion: president

January 21, 2022

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses a plenary session of Russia's State Duma in Moscow on Jan. 20, 2022. (State Duma press release)

MOSCOW, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday commended Iran-Russia relations and expressed readiness to boost their ties as the West continues with its policy of expansion.

"Strengthening Iranian-Russian relations in bilateral and multilateral formats will lead to economic development of the two countries, as well as peace and security in the region," Raisi said in an address to a plenary session of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

He said that Western countries will continue to pursue a policy of expansion and weaken "independent countries" via economic sanctions and destabilization of their internal situation.

"The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is engaged in penetration into the geographical spaces of different countries under various pretexts and covers," Raisi told the Russian lawmakers.

Iran is ready to develop relations with Russia on a solid basis to jointly safeguard their interests and prevent the interference of a third force in the affairs of the two countries, Raisi said.

The two countries, according to Raisi, have reached fundamental agreements, which will bring about a leap in bilateral trade.

