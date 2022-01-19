Russian, German FMs discuss security guarantees, Ukraine's situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock attend a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on Jan. 18, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry)

MOSCOW, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock met here Tuesday to discuss Moscow's proposal for security guarantees between Russia and the West, and the situation in Ukraine.

"We expressed concern over the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s course aimed at containing Russia," Lavrov said during a press conference following the talks.

Moscow is currently waiting for a response to its proposal in order to continue the negotiations, the first round of which ended last week without any breakthrough, Lavrov said.

At the press conference, Baerbock noted that Germany is ready to conduct serious negotiations to reach agreements that would strengthen the European security.

Lavrov told Baerbock that relations between the European Union (EU) and Russia have become hostage to anti-Russian policies pursued by Brussels and some EU member countries.

As for the Ukrainian crisis, Lavrov and Baerbock shared the view that there is no alternative to the 2015 Minsk accords.

Lavrov underlined that it is unacceptable to shift the responsibility for the lack of progress in the implementation of the agreements to Russia.

Lavrov said that Moscow would not accept any kind of Western narratives or demands concerning the presence of Russian troops on its own territory.

In general, the Russian top diplomat called their meeting useful despite a divergence in views, and expressed Moscow's readiness for "comprehensive cooperation" with Germany's new government.

