Iran "never pins hopes" on Vienna nuke talks: president
TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran never pins its hopes on the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, noting its reliance on its people and domestic potentials.
"Counting on foreigners to do something for us has caused problems. With the efforts of our people and the service of government, great steps will be taken toward economic independence," Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the capital Tehran.
"Looking to the West has made the country unbalanced," he said, adding his administration is seeking a "balanced" policy in its foreign relations and "must pay attention to all countries, especially our neighbors."
Under the nuclear agreement reached in June 2015, Iran accepted some restrictions on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the Western sanctions. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal unilaterally in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran, which retaliated by dropping some of its commitments.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in Austria's capital Vienna between Iran and remaining parties to the deal, with the United States indirectly involved, in a bid to restore the landmark nuclear deal.
