Chinese envoy says IAEA's resolution on Ukraine undermines agency's independence

Xinhua) 09:07, March 04, 2022

VIENNA, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The resolution on Ukraine's nuclear security, adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), undermines the agency's independence as a professional international organization, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Wang Qun said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks after voting against the resolution at a meeting convened by the IAEA Board of Governors to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The resolution on nuclear safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine, proposed by Canada and Poland, was adopted by the IAEA board at the meeting.

The Chinese envoy said the resolution has "obviously gone beyond the IAEA's mandate by introducing many politicized elements."

"It's unacceptable that relevant countries, in disregard of the constructive suggestions of amendment, obstinately pushed the resolution into vote," he said.

Wang said that China is concerned about the safety, security and safeguards of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and supports the IAEA in performing its duties in accordance with its mandate.

He called for restraint on all relevant sides to avoid unintended nuclear safety and security accidents.

China will continue to support diplomatic efforts conducive to de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, he added.

