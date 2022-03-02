Soft rime embellishes surroundings of Dabancheng District in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:14, March 02, 2022

Dabancheng District, located at the foot of Mount Bogda, is one of the seven urban districts of Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. At the beginning of the winter season, soft rime forms on trees and atop village houses, creating the impression of an icy wonderland of tranquility. The picturesque scene resembles the unraveled scroll of a magnificent Chinese ink painting, infusing the locality's surroundings with a poetic flavor.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)