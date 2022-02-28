Dreamlike "icicle corridor" enraptures tourists visiting Altay in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:08, February 28, 2022

The Birch Park in Altay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has captivated tourists with its enchanting "icicle corridor" during this winter season.

Decorated with colored illuminations, the 600-square-meter corridor is designed to appeal to visitors of all ages looking to partake in winter tourism and ice and snow sports in the region.

