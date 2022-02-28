Home>>
Explore magical frozen lakes of NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 11:22, February 28, 2022
As the temperature drops down in the wintertime, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will transform into a magical paradise full of snow and ice. In the video, viewers can enjoy scenes of ice bubbles beneath the surface of Sayram Lake, ice heaps piling up over Bosten Lake and tree-shaped frozen veins spreading out on the icy surface of Butterfly Lake. Click here and explore the mysterious icy wonderland of China's northwest frontier!
