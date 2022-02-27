Xinjiang makes progress in consolidating poverty alleviation

Feb. 26 (Xinhua)

URUMQI, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has made progress in consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and advancing rural revitalization, local authorities said.

Last year, the per capita disposable income of rural residents living in areas lifted out of poverty in Xinjiang hit 14,798 yuan (about 2,343 U.S. dollars), an increase of 12.08 percent over the previous year.

The region also took a slate of measures to create more employment and promote rural revitalization, with 3.17 million job opportunities provided to rural laborers and vocational training offered to about 1.48 million trainees in 2021.

Amid targeted efforts to prevent a mass return to poverty, Xinjiang will vigorously develop labor-intensive industries and support leading enterprises in agricultural industrialization in 2022, said Chen Lei, an official with the regional rural revitalization administration.

Xinjiang put an end to absolute poverty in the region by the end of 2020. People in the region have access to stable income and public services due to the region's anti-poverty efforts. Various industries have been developing rapidly.

