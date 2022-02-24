Aerial view of breathtaking Kanas Nature Reserve in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:46, February 24, 2022

Snow-capped mountains and rime-worn birch forests extend across the scenic land of Kanas, a national nature reserve located in Altay Prefecture, at the northernmost tip of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Bathed in sunlight, gleaming ripples ruffle the reflection of Kanas' vast scenery, adding rhythms to the pristine and sublime winter wonderland. Click here and appreciate a mysterious and breathtaking view of Kanas.

