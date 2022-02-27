Villagers enjoy better life after relocation in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:03, February 27, 2022

Children watch videos on a mobile phone with a family member in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

Rasekam is a small hamlet that perches on the Pamir Plateau, with an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level.

Formerly consisted of 12 groups of herdsmen who resided scatteredly in mountainous area, Rasekam village was poor in both transportation and livelihood. Since 2017, the local government has started relocate locals from the inhospitable areas to newly built residential buildings. Villagers are now enjoying paved roads, better infrastructure and neatly rowed livestock sheds. Besides, multiple beneficial policies are in place to help boost locals' income. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Children buy snacks in a shop in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

A villager takes care of a camel at home in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

A villager washes a bowl with tap water in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A villager watches TV at home in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022.

A child chats with her family at home in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

Children dance in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

Villagers play drums at home in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

A villager displays traditional Tajik embroidery skills at home in Rasekam Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2022.

