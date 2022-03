We Are China

Turkish citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Istanbul

Xinhua) 08:24, March 02, 2022

Turkish citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Turkish citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Turkish citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Turkish citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)