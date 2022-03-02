Home>>
People fleeing Ukraine arrive in Budapest, Hungary
(Xinhua) 08:23, March 02, 2022
People fleeing Ukraine arrive by train at Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People fleeing Ukraine arrive by train at Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People fleeing Ukraine arrive by train at Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)
Volunteers offer help to people fleeing Ukraine at the Western Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
