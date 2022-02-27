Home>>
People from Ukraine arrive in Hungary
(Xinhua) 10:30, February 27, 2022
People from Ukraine arrive at Beregsurany, eastern Hungary, Feb. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)
