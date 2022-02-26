EU holds extraordinary meeting on situation in Ukraine

Xinhua) 12:45, February 26, 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the European Union (EU) leaders to address the situation in Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2022. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the European Union (EU) leaders to address the situation in Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2022. (European Union/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)