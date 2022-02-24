Prosperous livestock ranching business takes off along vast expanse of Gobi Desert in Gansu

People's Daily Online) 15:25, February 24, 2022

While many people may think that the Gobi Desert is just a vast sandy expanse of land where barely any grass grows, a woman named Lin Liang chose to start a business in Zhangye, a city located in the Gobi Desert, after making use of the rich land and water resources in the area, as well as a modernized meat slaughtering and processing market that was established there.

Staff members process beef at a slaughterhouse operated by an agricultural company in Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu Province, Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo/Ai Qinglong)

At Lin’s cattle breeding base, 15,000 cattle are being raised on an outdoor farm that provides a free-range environment for the animals. The breeding base is also attempting to make the cattle healthier and happier by providing them with slightly alkaline water, massagers and even music.

Lin explained that a device has been attached to each head of cattle to monitor their individual health and to help staff members precisely tailor a feeding plan for the cattle in a bid to control their daily weight gain.

Zhangye, a place that people believe to “have all types of resources except for the sea,” is a destination for many entrepreneurs seeking to establish their own business in west China. At the same, the business activities launched by incoming entrepreneurs have delivered new development opportunities for local residents.

Cows are seen at a breeding base operated by an agriculture company in Zhangye city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Ai Qinglong)

Five years ago, Lin’s cattle breeding base was known by few. Nowadays, it has become a full-fledged company that operates multiple businesses, including cow breeding, sales of fresh milk, and the processing of dairy products. Its products are sold to more than 10 provinces and cities across the country. By the end of 2021, the annual profit of the company reached 213 million yuan.

In 2021, the value added of Zhangye’s primary industry was 15.4 billion yuan, and the city’s combined planting area covering the Gobi Desert reached 144,000 mu (96 square kilometers), accounting for more than 40 percent of the total agricultural area within the Gobi Desert in Gansu Province, introduced Lu Xiaoheng, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Zhangye Municipal Committee.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)