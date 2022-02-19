Tesla recalls Model 3, Model Y vehicles in China

Xinhua) 13:44, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Electric car maker Tesla launched a recall of 26,047 vehicles in China due to safety risks, China's top quality watchdog said on Friday.

The recall, initiated by Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., involves 12,003 Model 3 vehicles and 14,044 Model Y vehicles produced in China between Dec. 28, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2022, said a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Heat pump defects might cause heating function failure and defroster malfunctions in cold weather in such vehicles, thereby affecting the drivers' vision and posing potential safety hazards, said the statement.

The company has promised to conduct software updates on the recalled vehicles free of charge while advising users to drive carefully before their cars are fixed.

