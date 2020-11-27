Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tesla recalls 870 vehicles in China

(Xinhua)    17:12, November 27, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. electric car maker Tesla has launched a recall of 870 vehicles in China, citing defective parts that could increase the risk of accidents, China's top quality watchdog said Friday.

The recall involves some imported Model X vehicles manufactured between March 16, 2016, and July 31, 2016, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The automaker promised to conduct tests on the recalled vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, while advising users to drive carefully before their cars are fixed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York