Tesla recalls 870 vehicles in China

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. electric car maker Tesla has launched a recall of 870 vehicles in China, citing defective parts that could increase the risk of accidents, China's top quality watchdog said Friday.

The recall involves some imported Model X vehicles manufactured between March 16, 2016, and July 31, 2016, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The automaker promised to conduct tests on the recalled vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, while advising users to drive carefully before their cars are fixed.