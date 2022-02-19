Chinese comedy film "Too Cool to Kill" hits North American big screen

February 19, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese comedy film "Too Cool to Kill" opened Friday in a limited theatrical release in North America.

The film directed by Xing Wenxiong is being released by Well Go USA Entertainment with English subtitles in over 20 selected theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Vancouver and a few other cities across the United States and Canada.

Starring popular Chinese comedy actor Wei Xiang and actress Ma Li, the film follows amateur actor Wei Chenggong who receives an invitation from a famous actress Milan to play her leading man, "Killer Karl," and ends up drawn into a dangerous conspiracy.

"Too Cool to Kill" is a box office hit during the week-long Spring Festival holiday in China. The film has grossed 2.28 billion yuan (around 360.46 million U.S. dollars) to date since its release on Feb. 1, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, according to the box office data compiled by Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

The film currently boasts a rating of 9.1 points out of 10 on the Maoyan platform from over 412,000 viewers.

