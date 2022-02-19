China-built roads benefit local residents, boost economy in Kyrgyzstan, says official

BISHKEK, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China in the past three decades has seen a lot of achievements in various sectors, including road infrastructure, a Kyrgyz official has said.

Ulan Uezbaev, deputy director of the department of transport and road infrastructure development of the Bishkek mayor's office, said in a recent interview with Xinhua that China has supported Kyrgyzstan in building and improving the country's road and transport networks.

Uezbaev recalled the first joint project in the capital city in 2001, when China helped Kyrgyzstan reconstruct the central street of Bishkek, Baitik Batyr.

"For 30 years, tremendous work has been carried out to improve the road infrastructure throughout the country," he said.

The improvement of the traffic network in the capital has helped boost the entire economy of the country, Uezbaev said.

"By developing the road infrastructure, it turns out that we are also developing the economy not only of the capital, but also of the entire country," he said. "As the city is developing and the population is getting larger, the infrastructure needs to be expanded."

Uezbaev said the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has undertaken many road projects since 2001, praising the company for its professionalism in its field.

For more than 20 years, this company has been building major road projects in Kyrgyzstan. Now it is engaged in projects not only of roads, but also communication systems and water supply, he said.

"In addition, during the implementation of projects, the company hired citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who learned a lot. I hope that our cooperation will continue," he added.

The CRBC's performance has also been welcomed by local residents in the capital.

Ilya, a resident who only gave his first name, told Xinhua that the infrastructure has become better, as there are new sidewalks, road markings and fewer traffic jams.

"Many thanks to the company that improved the city for us. The most important thing is that they continue to build not only in Bishkek, but throughout Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Another resident, 63-year-old Nurbubu Kenzhebekova, also complimented the CRBC on its the work in the capital, mentioning that the progress of the roads has improved her living conditions.

"The Chinese company reconstructed the roads. The roads were done well, and the sidewalks were made. We're happy. Everything has been done with high quality," she said.

