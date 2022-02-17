Winter Olympics trivia: Which animal has appeared the most times as a mascot during previous Winter Olympic Games?

People's Daily Online) 15:59, February 17, 2022

Since the first mascot for the Winter Olympic Games was created for the 1968 Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, mascots for the Winter Games have always attracted much attention worldwide. Of all the different animals, the bear has appeared the most times as a mascot during previous Winter Games.

Howdy and his sister, Hidy, who are anthropomorphized twin polar bears, were the mascots for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

A snowshoe hare "Powder," a coyote "Copper," and an American black bear "Coal" were the mascots for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, U.S. They were meant to illustrate the Olympic motto of "faster, higher, stronger."

Miga and Quatchi were the mascots for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Miga is a rare white bear that only lives in the province of British Columbia. Quatchi is a sasquatch, a character adapted from a local legend. They were described as having a love for surfing and ice hockey, respectively.

The Polar Bear, the Leopard and the Hare were the mascots for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The polar bear is quite a popular animal among Russians.

An Asiatic black bear "Bandabi" was the mascot for the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea. It is a symbol of will and courage, conveying the Paralympic vision and values to the world.

