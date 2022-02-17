All American, Canadian free skiers into men's halfpipe final at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:50, February 17, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- All the four American men's halfpipe freeskiers, including PyeongChang 2018 champion David Wise and silver medalist Alex Ferreira, and the three Canadians eased through the event's qualification round at Beijing 2022 here on Thursday afternoon.

The seven athletes got over-80 points and stood in the top eight places in the qualification in which the top 12 from the 23 competitors advance to the final on Friday.

American Aaron Blunck, who finished seventh at PyeongChang 2018, topped the qualifying standings with 92.00 points earned in his second run, followed by Nico Porteous from New Zealand, the bronze medalist at PyeongChang 2018, with 90.50, and U.S. Olympic debutant Bird Irving with 89.75.

"I just had to get a little nervous and get those fun nerves out and have to go serious-mode on it. Game-time mode. Turn the beast on," said Blanck after the qualification.

Wise and Ferreira finished fourth and seventh apiece, and Brendan Mackay, Noah Bowman and Simon Dartois, all from Canada, occupied the fifth, sixth and eighth places respectively.

Miguel Porteous, also from New Zealand, finished ninth, followed by Kevin Rolland from France, Robin Briguet from Switzerland and Gus Kenworthy from Britain.

On qualifying in second place for the finals together with his brother Miguel Porteous, Nico said, "That's incredible to have my brother here and to be standing in the final with absolute pleasure. Just being at the Olympic Games together."

China sent three skiers to the competition, but the best ranking was 14th for Mao Bingqiang with 66.26.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)