Beijing 2022 to become one of the best Games in modern Olympics history: Azerbaijani official

Xinhua) 15:32, February 17, 2022

BAKU, Feb.17 (Xinhua) -- Member of Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee Ragif Abbasov hailed China's hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

"As the Beijing 2022 nears an end, it is with great confidence that we say now that it's going to be one of the best Games in the modern Olympics history," Abbasov told Xinhua in an interview on Thursday.

"Winter Games fans, sports functionaries in Azerbaijan are closely following the action in different sports and enjoy the performance of the best athletes of the planet and world winter sports stars", he said, adding that the majority say with one voice that the Beijing Games are organized excellently.

Abbasov mentioned the influence of the pandemic, saying it has made certain adjustments to the way sporting events are conducted around the world.

He commended the Chinese sports authorities for their efforts to prevent the spread and new outbreaks of the coronavirus before and during the Games.

Abbasov praised the decision "to place all the Olympics-related events and people in a strict closed loop" as rational.

"All these decisions have been made for the benefit of athletes and guests of the Chinese capital," he said.

He also said that Azerbaijan's having only two athletes competing at the Winter Games does not mean that few spectators from the country follow the Olympics.

"There are a lot of winter sports fans in our country who are closely watching the action from Beijing," he said.

According to Abbasov, along with athletes, several official delegations from Azerbaijan visited the Winter Olympic Games.

"Azerbaijani deputy prime minister Ali Ahmadov attended the opening ceremony. Minister of youth and sports Farid Gayibov is now in Beijing. And a delegation of the country's National Olympic Committee has been there from the very first day of the Games," he added.

