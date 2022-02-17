Home>>
Fossils reveal that pterosaurs puked pellets
(Ecns.cn) 15:03, February 17, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2022 shows a fossil specimen of pterosaur in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
Evidence suggests that certain pterosaur species vomited food that they could not digest as pellets. A recent study published found direct evidence that a species of pterosaurs probably regurgitated its food. The scientists found pellets containing fish scales near two specimens of Kunpengopterus sinensis found in China, one adult and one juvenile.
