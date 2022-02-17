Languages

Archive

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Home>>

Fossils reveal that pterosaurs puked pellets

(Ecns.cn) 15:03, February 17, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2022 shows a fossil specimen of pterosaur in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

Evidence suggests that certain pterosaur species vomited food that they could not digest as pellets. A recent study published found direct evidence that a species of pterosaurs probably regurgitated its food. The scientists found pellets containing fish scales near two specimens of Kunpengopterus sinensis found in China, one adult and one juvenile.


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories