Fossils reveal that pterosaurs puked pellets

Ecns.cn) 15:03, February 17, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2022 shows a fossil specimen of pterosaur in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

Evidence suggests that certain pterosaur species vomited food that they could not digest as pellets. A recent study published found direct evidence that a species of pterosaurs probably regurgitated its food. The scientists found pellets containing fish scales near two specimens of Kunpengopterus sinensis found in China, one adult and one juvenile.

