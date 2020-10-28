Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Compulsory use of bioinformation prohibited in east China city

(Xinhua)    15:27, October 28, 2020

HANGZHOU, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province has issued a regulation stipulating that the gathering of bioinformation like fingerprints and facial recognition data shall not be required to enter residential communities.

As bioinformation technology has become increasingly widespread in China, many residential communities have installed intelligent facial recognition systems at entrances.

While the move brings convenience to community residents and improves the efficiency of property management, it has also triggered concerns about the security of personal bioinformation.

On Oct. 1, China released a new version of the national standards on personal information protection, requiring that prior to the collection of personal bioinformation, the individual whose personal information is being collected should be separately notified of the purpose, method, and use as well as the collection scope and storage time.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York