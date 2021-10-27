Home>>
Oldest species of Peltoperleidus of 244 million years ago found in China
(Ecns.cn) 15:45, October 27, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2021 shows Xu Guanghui, researcher in Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Chinese Academy of Sciences, introducing the fossil specimen of the oldest species of Peltoperleidus. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)
A new species of the genus, Peltoperleidus asiaticus sp. nov., was discovered based on three 244-million-year-old specimens from the Triassic Marine strata in Luoping, Yunnan province. The discovery extends the geological range of Peltoperleidus by approximately two million years.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New plant species identified in China's Yunnan
- Researchers have better understanding of cellular pathways
- Compulsory use of bioinformation prohibited in east China city
- China urges U.S. to clarify biological militarization activities: spokesperson
- Namibia's biomass sector doubles employment opportunities in 5 years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.