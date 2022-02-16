Highlights of ice hockey men's quarterfinal of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:48, February 16, 2022

Nick Abruzzese (L) of United States scores during the ice hockey men's quarterfinal of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Brendan Brisson (R) of United States attacks during the ice hockey men's quarterfinal of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Pavol Regenda of Slovakia competes during the ice hockey men's quarterfinal of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Drew Helleson (L) of the United States clashes with Kristian Pospisil of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's quarterfinal of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

