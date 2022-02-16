Feature: Thai family's dream comes true at Beijing Olympics

14:46, February 16, 2022 By Chen Qianci ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- For Thailand's Boonchan Chanloung and his family, the Winter Olympics once seemed like a distant dream that they are now fulfilling at Beijing 2022.

Boonchan's son Mark Chanloung and daughter Karen Chanloung are competing in cross-country skiing for Thailand at the Beijing Winter Olympics, while he himself serves as the team's manager, and his Italian wife as the physiotherapist.

"We came as a whole family of four. I'm afraid there might be few families like ours at the Games," Boonchan proudly told Xinhua in a video interview.

The Thai father in his 50s is an enthusiast for sports. He once cycled 15,000 kilometers around Thailand in 126 days. Longing for ice and snow, he even planned to cycle from Thailand to Italy, his wife's hometown.

With her father's influence, Karen started skiing at just three and began to focus on cross-country skiing when she was 10, while Mark began to take part in various skiing competitions at the age of 12.

The Italian-born brother and sister made their Olympic debut in cross-country skiing at PyeongChang 2018. Together with two other athletes, they reached a new high in the number of Thai participants in the Winter Olympic Games.

Now the family of four is pursuing its Winter Olympic dreams in Beijing. "I'm very proud to be part of the Thai team. It not only makes our family more harmonious but also brings together Thai people around the world to cheer for our team," Boonchan noted.

Karen, 25, served as one of Thailand's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022. She described the experience as "a dream".

"I think I did one of the best sprint races in my career. And I am very happy because I gave my 100 percent," Karen said with visible pride in her eyes, after finishing the cross-country skiing women's sprint free qualification at Beijing 2022.

Mark, who entered four events, the most to compete for Thailand at the Beijing Games, admitted that he "felt great pressure" as he was supposed to "make a good start" for his teammates.

"But I was really happy to open the competition for Thai athletes. I think I took the pressure and made it the strength for myself to do well," said Mark, adding that he is willing to represent Thailand in as many races as possible to show that there are Thai athletes in winter sports.

Mark said that he spent his 27th birthday in training in the Olympic Village in Zhangjiakou, and his result in the sprint free the previous day was his "present for himself", in which he finished 52nd.

"I've been practising cross-country skiing for 18 years," Mark said, adding that his athlete's life is quite good, as many people do sport as a hobby, while he does it full-time.

When it comes to future plans, Mark said he still needs to seriously consider whether to continue competing in the next Winter Olympics. He is currently studying physical education at a university in Milan, and after graduation, he may choose to become a ski coach.

"If I want to be a coach, I think the best place is in Thailand," says Mark, who hopes to teach Thai children skiing to develop winter sports in the tropical country. "Even if there is no snow, there is roller skiing," Mark added.

