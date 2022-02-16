Highlights of curling women's round robin session 10 at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:03, February 16, 2022

Kaitlyn Lawes (L bottom) and Jocelyn Peterman (R bottom) of Canada compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Canada at National Aquatics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Becca Hamilton (R) and Nina Roth of the United States compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Canada at National Aquatics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Esther Neuenschwander (R) of Switerland competes during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Switzerland and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(L to R) Jocelyn Peterman, Jennifer Jones and Dawn Mcewen of Canada compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Canada at National Aquatics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(R to L) Nina Roth, Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton of the United States compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Canada at National Aquatics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Tabitha Peterson (rear) of the United States competes during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Canada at National Aquatics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Dawn Mcewen of Canada competes during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Canada at National Aquatics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Kim Kyeongae of South Korea competes during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Switzerland and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Esther Neuenschwander (R) and Melanie Barbezat of Switzerland compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Switzerland and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Athletes of South Korea compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Switzerland and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(R to L) Kim Chohi, Kim Eunjung and Kim Seonyeong of South Korea compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Switzerland and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(R to L) Kim Kyeongae, Kim Chohi and Kim Seonyeong of South Korea compete during the curling women's round robin session 10 of Beijing Winter Olympics between Switzerland and South Korea at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)