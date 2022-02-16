Home>>
France's Noel wins men's slalom Alpine skiing gold at Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 15:40, February 16, 2022
YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- French Alpine skier Clement Noel claimed the men's slalom gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Wednesday.
Despite posting a sixth-best 54.30 seconds in his first run, the Frenchman regrouped in the second with a match-leading 49.79 seconds to tally a winning time of one minute and 44.09 seconds.
Johannes Strolz, Alpine combined winner from Austria, took silver 0.61 seconds back. The bronze medal belonged to Sebastian Foss-Solevaag from Norway, 0.09 seconds further behind.
