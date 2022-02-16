Rare photos of varied cast of wild creatures captured in nature reserve in C China’s Hunan

People's Daily Online) 15:10, February 16, 2022

A number of wild creatures have recently been discovered in the footage recorded by infrared cameras installed in the Huping Mountain National Nature Reserve in central China's Hunan Province.

Photo shows a macaca, a national second-level protected wild animal. (Photo courtesy of Huping Mountain National Nature Reserve)

A roaming macaca, a national second-level protected animal in China, was photographed when the sunlight was filtering through trees. It seemed as if the macaca, which has beautiful glossy golden fur, was looking for something in the forest. Also venturing into the mottled sunlight was a Chinese serow, also a national second-level protected animal, which seemed to be in a bit of a hurry.

Photo shows two dremomys pyrrhomerus photographed with an infrared camera. (Photo courtesy of Huping Mountain National Nature Reserve)

In another picture, a leopard cat can be seen staring right towards the camera, giving the photo the appearance of a selfie. It looks as if the animal under national second-level protection was curious about just what this strange-looking camera was.

Adding to this varied cast of characters, two dremomys pyrrhomerus were also found foraging in a flattened area under the forest canopy.

Photo shows a leopard cat, a national second-level protected wild animal. (Photo courtesy of Huping Mountain National Nature Reserve)

Photo shows a Chinese serow, a national second-level protected wild animal. (Photo courtesy of Huping Mountain National Nature Reserve)

