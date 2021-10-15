Various wild animals captured by infrared camera at nature reserve in SW China

People's Daily Online) 17:41, October 15, 2021

An infrared camera installed in the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan county, Guangyuan city, southwest China’s Sichuan province, captured the activities of 17 species of wild animals and birds from Mar. 29 to Sept. 1 this year, indicating the rich biodiversity of the nature reserve, which is now also a part of the country’s newly designated Giant Panda National Park.

A total of 14 animal species and three bird species entered the monitoring range of the camera, including the giant panda, takin, golden snub-nosed monkey, goral, Tibetan macaque, masked palm civet, black bear, yellow-throated marten, golden cat, tufted deer, Reeves’s muntjac, wild boar, greater hog badger, Swinhoe’s striped squirrel, Temminck’s tragopan, white-throated laughingthrush, and Elliot’s laughingthrush.

Four species of these wild animals are under first-class state protection and five are under second-class state protection in China. Of the three bird species, two are under second-class state protection in the country.

As one of the hotspot areas of global biodiversity protection efforts, Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve is praised as a “natural gene pool”, a “home of lives”, and a “green pearl” in the Minshan Mountains, and is considered one of the country’s low-altitude areas where rare wild animals are encountered the most frequently.

