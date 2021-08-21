More wild animals spotted in China: official

Xinhua) 09:38, August 21, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- More wild animals have been spotted in human habitats in China recently. It is a result of the country's intensified animal protection efforts, an official said Friday.

In recent years, the populations of wild animals in China have seen notable growth, said Chen Jiawen, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, at a press conference.

As animal populations grow, they need to find new territories or forage in larger areas. This situation creates the wandering of wild animals, said Chen.

The quality of habitat is another reason for the dispersion of wild animals. The carrying capacity of man-made habitats is not as high as natural ones, and some of the habitats are fragmented, Chen added.

The country will continue to promote the peaceful co-existence of humans and wild animals. Measures will demarcate boundaries of wildlife habitats based on actual situations, improve animal habitats, and provide policy support, Chen said.

