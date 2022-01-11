In pics: wild animals in Gaborone Game Reserve in Botswana

Xinhua) 10:41, January 11, 2022

An ostrich is seen at the Gaborone Game Reserve in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Jan. 7, 2022. Gaborone Game Reserve was established in 1988 to give the public an opportunity to view Botswana's wildlife in a natural and accessible location. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

A vervet monkey is seen at the Gaborone Game Reserve in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Jan. 7, 2022. Gaborone Game Reserve was established in 1988 to give the public an opportunity to view Botswana's wildlife in a natural and accessible location. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

A squirrel is seen at the Gaborone Game Reserve in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Jan. 7, 2022. Gaborone Game Reserve was established in 1988 to give the public an opportunity to view Botswana's wildlife in a natural and accessible location. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

An impala is seen at the Gaborone Game Reserve in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Jan. 7, 2022. Gaborone Game Reserve was established in 1988 to give the public an opportunity to view Botswana's wildlife in a natural and accessible location. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

A kudu is seen at the Gaborone Game Reserve in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Jan. 7, 2022. Gaborone Game Reserve was established in 1988 to give the public an opportunity to view Botswana's wildlife in a natural and accessible location. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

