In pics: bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:24, February 16, 2022

Frank Delduca/Hakeem Abdul-Saboor of the United States compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Won Yunjong/Kim Jinsu of South Korea compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Chunjian/Liu Wei of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Christoph Hafer/Matthias Sommer of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dominik Dvorak/Jakub Nosek of Czech Republic during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Chunjian/ Liu Wei of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Edson Luques Bindilatti/Edson Ricardo Martins of Brazil compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Christoph Hafer/Matthias Sommer of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Hunter Church/Charlie Volker of the United States compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Rostislav Gaitiukevich/Aleksei Laptev of ROC compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Justin Kripps/Cam Stones of Canada compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis of Germany celebrate after the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Christoph Hafer/Matthias Sommer of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Li Chunjian/Liu Wei of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Sun Kaizhi/Wu Qingze of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Sun Kaizhi/Wu Qingze of China compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Christoph Hafer/Matthias Sommer of Germany compete during the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Gold Medallists Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (C) of Germany, silver medallists Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer (L) of Germany, bronze medallists Christoph Hafer and Matthias Sommer of Germany celebrate on the podium after the bobsleigh 2-man heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

