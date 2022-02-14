Beijing 2022 runs smoothly as it passes half-way point: organizers

Xinhua) 09:14, February 14, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Olympics has been running smoothly going into its second week of competition, said Yang Shu'an, vice president of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games (BOCOG).

Yang said before the weekend, all competitions were successfully completed as scheduled except for the men's downhill race of Alpine skiing, which was adjusted from February 6 to 7 due to weather conditions.

While heavy snowfall Yanqing in Beijing and Zhangjiakou's Chongli caused the postponements of the women's freeski slopestyle qualification and men's giant slalom on Sunday, Yang said the BOCOG had well prepared for this kind of situation.

"Two days ago we were able to understand accurately the time of the snow and the amount of the snow for each of the venues. We were able to send alerts in advance," Yang said at a briefing here on Sunday.

"Since the start of the competition, the weather service has provided accurate weather forecasts for the Games and this is particularly important and crucial to the smooth running of the Games," he added.

Yang said all competition venues have been in good condition, providing the best platform for athletes to show their level, he said.

"We have made very good preparations," Yang said.

"I would also like to say that the teams at each venue have performed very well in terms of injury treatment. The Genting Snow Park and National Alpine Skiing Centre used helicopters to transfer injured athletes quickly. The venue medical teams demonstrated high levels of professionalism in treating injured athletes on site which was recognised and applauded by athletes," Yang added.

The fierce competitions in Beijing have seen a number of Olympic records broken and two new world records -- in short track speed skating and speed skating respectively, Yang said.

The Games also draws enormous attention from the world. International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams said Beijing 2022 had received record viewings from across the world.

"In China, up to Friday 11, 2.05 billion hours of Beijing 2022 coverage were watched on TV, and that's 15 percent more hours viewed than the whole of PyeongChang 2018 and Sochi 2014 put together. In the U.S., NBC are telling us that the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is the most streamed Olympic Winter Games ever with 2.23 billion minutes consumed," said Adams.

