ROC wins men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay at Beijing 2022
Sergey Ustiugov of ROC crosses finishing line during the cross-country skiing men's 4x10 km relay of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the gold medal of the men's cross-country skiing 4x10km relay at Beijing 2022 here on Sunday.
Sergey Ustiugov left all rivals behind, crossing the line for the victory with Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov in one hour, 54 minutes and 50.7 seconds.
The defending champion Norway got the silver with a deficit of 1:07.20 minutes, and France kept the bronze from four years ago, 1:16.40 behind ROC.
Sergey Ustiugov of ROC competes during the cross-country skiing men's 4x10 km relay of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
