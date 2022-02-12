Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens

Xinhua) 09:34, February 12, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2022 shows a view of the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Berlinale Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian poses for photo on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey (C), Berlinale Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek (L) and Berlinale Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian pose for photo on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Director Francois Ozon of opening film "Peter von Kant" poses for photo on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey poses for photo on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

President of the Berlinale 2022 international jury M. Night Shyamalan poses for photo on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Member of the Berlinale 2022 international jury Connie Nielsen poses for photo on the red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, capital of Germany, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's 72nd Berlin International Film Festival opens on Thursday at the Berlinale Palast with the world premiere of the lockdown film "Peter von Kant" by French writer and director Francois Ozon. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)