Chinese American Film and TV Festival to return live, in-person to Los Angeles next month

Xinhua) 08:40, October 21, 2021

Cast members of the films winning Golden Angel Award receive awards during the 15th Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and the Chinese American Television Festival (CATF) at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles County, California, the United States, Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 17th Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and Chinese American TV Festival (CATF) will return to Los Angeles as a live, in-person event next month, the organizers said Wednesday.

Nearly 600 film and television works will participate in the festival scheduled from Nov. 5 to 30 this year, said the organizing committee of the 17th Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American TV Festival in a press conference.

Multiple sub-events including the Golden Angel Awards Ceremony will be held during the festival. The organizing committee will launch public screenings through its official online partner Smart Cinema. It'll be the first time for some of the films to be released in North America or the global market.

Organizers said that they will promote the overseas distribution of Chinese and American movies and host private screenings during the festival's film and TV Virtual Market, which is expected to attract over 100 Chinese and American film and television companies.

Representatives from major Chinese and American film and television companies and institutions, including Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures, Legendary Pictures, and Lionsgate will attend the event. Some of them will join a virtual dialogue to discuss opportunities and challenges of China-U.S. film and television cooperation in the post-pandemic era.

"Having been going through the pandemic for two years, we decided to bring the festivals back with in-person and online events to ensure the health and safety of all attendees," said the chairman of CAFF and CATF, and chairman of EDI Media Inc., James Su.

"We aim to create a China-U.S. film and television night that connects people on both sides of the Pacific and promotes the cooperation and exchange between the largest two economies in the world."

Founded in 2005 by EDI Media Inc., the annual cultural event aims to promote film and television industry exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States, and to enhance the influence and visibility of China's outstanding film and television works in international markets.

