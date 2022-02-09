Languages

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Eileen Gu: The biggest rival is myself

(People's Daily App) 09:50, February 09, 2022

Eileen Gu of China won gold in her Olympic debut with a spectacular jump in the woman's freeski big air on Tuesday. How did she become such a genius skier? Click on the video to find out.

