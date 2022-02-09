We Are China

Cross-country skiing sprint free qualifications at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:40, February 09, 2022

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Shang Jincai of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang HongXiang)

Shang Jincai of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/ZHX)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang HongXiang)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qualification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Bayani Jialin (R) of China hugs with her teammate after the cross-country skiing women's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Bayani Jialin (R) of China hugs with her teammate after the cross-country skiing women's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Bayani Jialin (R) of China hugs with her teammate after the cross-country skiing women's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Liu Rongsheng of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Chi Chunxue (L) of China hugs with her teammate after the cross-country skiing women's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2022 shows Cirenzhandui of China after the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Wang Qiang of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Cirenzhandui of China competes during the cross-country skiing men's sprint free qulification match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

