Ice hockey women's Group B match: Japan vs. Czech Republic
Dominika Laskova (C) of Czech Republic vies with Koike Shiori (R) of Japan during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Kristyna Patkova (L) of Czech Republic vies with Yamashita Hikaru (C) of Japan during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Tereza Vanisova (front) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Athletes of Czech Republic celebrate during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Yamashita Hikaru (L) of Japan vies with Katerina Mrazova of Czech Republic compete during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Katerina Mrazova (C) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Aneta Ledlova of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Klara Hymlarova (2nd R) of Czech Republic receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as her teammates look on during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Dominika Laskova (R) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Athletes of Japan celebrate after Japan scoring a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Czech Republic celebrate after Czech Republic scoring a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Denisa Krizova of Czech Republic shoots during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Koyama Remi (L) of Japan vies with Katerina Mrazova of Czech Republic during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Japan celebrate after the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Japan celebrate after the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ukita Rui (2nd R) of Japan competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Czech Republic help their teammates stand during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Czech Republic compete during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Michaela Pejzlova (front) of Czech Republic vies for the puck during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Aneta Tejralova of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Goalkeeper Klara Peslarova (L) of Czech Republic clashes with Koyama Remi of Japan at penalty-shot shootout during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Denisa Krizova (R) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Shiga Akane (R) of Japan vies with Aneta Tejralova of Czech Republic during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Toko Ayaka (R) of Japan competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Katerina Mrazova (R) of Czech Republic clashes with Koyama Remi of Japan during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Kubo Hanae (L) of Japan goes for the net at penalty-shot shootout during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Photos
