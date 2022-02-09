Ice hockey women's Group B match: Japan vs. Czech Republic

Xinhua) 09:27, February 09, 2022

Dominika Laskova (C) of Czech Republic vies with Koike Shiori (R) of Japan during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Kristyna Patkova (L) of Czech Republic vies with Yamashita Hikaru (C) of Japan during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Tereza Vanisova (front) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Athletes of Czech Republic celebrate during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Yamashita Hikaru (L) of Japan vies with Katerina Mrazova of Czech Republic compete during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Katerina Mrazova (C) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Aneta Ledlova of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Klara Hymlarova (2nd R) of Czech Republic receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as her teammates look on during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Dominika Laskova (R) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Athletes of Japan celebrate after Japan scoring a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes of Czech Republic celebrate after Czech Republic scoring a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Denisa Krizova of Czech Republic shoots during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Koyama Remi (L) of Japan vies with Katerina Mrazova of Czech Republic during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes of Japan celebrate after the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes of Japan celebrate after the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Japan and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Ukita Rui (2nd R) of Japan competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes of Czech Republic help their teammates stand during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Athletes of Czech Republic compete during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Denmark and Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Michaela Pejzlova (front) of Czech Republic vies for the puck during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Aneta Tejralova of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Goalkeeper Klara Peslarova (L) of Czech Republic clashes with Koyama Remi of Japan at penalty-shot shootout during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Denisa Krizova (R) of Czech Republic competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Shiga Akane (R) of Japan vies with Aneta Tejralova of Czech Republic during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Toko Ayaka (R) of Japan competes during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Katerina Mrazova (R) of Czech Republic clashes with Koyama Remi of Japan during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Kubo Hanae (L) of Japan goes for the net at penalty-shot shootout during the ice hockey women's Group B match between Japan and the Czech Republic at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

