Nuis defends men's 1,500m speed skating title at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion and world record holder Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands broke the Olympic record to retain his men's 1,500 meters speed skating title at Beijing 2022 here on Tuesday.

Nuis clocked one minute and 43.21 seconds for his third Olympic gold medal, shattering the previous mark of 1:43.95 set by the U.S.' Derek Parra in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Nuis' teammate Thomas Krol took home the silver medal with 1:43.55, while the bronze went to Kim Min-seok of South Korea in 1:44.24.

"I'm really proud to win and defend my title," said the 32-year-old Nuis.

Tuesday's competition was full of surprises. Krol created a new Olympic record in his race with Peder Kongshaug from Norway, but Nuis lowered it further just three minutes later.

Nuis admitted it was hard knowing a new record was set before his race, "but I had some confidence because I won the European Championship from [Krol]," said Nuis.

"But still, [Krol] is a great skater and he really pushed himself. It was his best race of the season and mine too," added Nuis, who embraced Krol after the race.

Home favorite Ning Zhongyan of China finished seventh with a time of 1:45.28.

