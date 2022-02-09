Swede cross-country skier Sundling wins women's sprint free gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:24, February 09, 2022

Gold medalist Jonna Sundling of Sweden poses for a photo with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, during the flower ceremony of the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist made a one-two finish for Sweden in the cross-country skiing women's sprint free at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics here on Tuesday.

This is the fourth gold medal for Sweden at Beijing 2022, who now stands on top of the medal tally.

Sundling, reigning world classic sprint champion, crossed the line in three minutes and 09.68 seconds for the gold medal, 2.88 seconds ahead of teammate Dahlqvistled.

Jessie Diggins of the United States bagged a bronze in 3:12.84.

Bronze medalist Jessie Diggins of the United States celebrates after the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Jonna Sundling of Sweden competes during the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Jonna Sundling of Sweden celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Jonna Sundling (C) of Sweden, silver medalist Maja Dahlqvist (L) of Sweden, and bronze medalist Jessie Diggins of the United States celebrate after the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Jonna Sundling of Sweden celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Silver medalist Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden celebrates after the women's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

