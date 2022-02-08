China firmly opposes US competition bill 'steeped in Cold War mentality': MFA

(People's Daily App) 13:33, February 08, 2022

China on Monday expressed opposition to the America COMPETES Act of 2022 passed by the US House of Representatives, saying it was "steeped in Cold War mentality and zero-sum game."

"It denigrates China's development path and domestic as well as foreign policy, clamors for strategic competition with China, and makes wanton remarks on issues relating to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet," Zhao Lijian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Zhao made the remarks in response to reports that the US House of Representatives passed the America COMPETES Act of 2022 on February 5.

He pointed out how the US develops itself and enhances its competitiveness is its own business, but it shouldn't make an issue out of China, still less use it as a pretext to meddle in China's domestic affairs and harm China's interests.

"This Act once again exposes the hegemonic and bullying practice of the US, which in a fundamental sense runs counter to the trend of our times and people's shared aspiration for peace, development and cooperation," said the ministry spokesperson. It would only eventually hurt US interests, he added.

The US should discard that mentality and view China's development and China-US relations in an objective and rational light, "delete the negative content regarding China in the bill, stop reviewing and pushing the Act, and stop undermining China-US relations and cooperation in important areas," he said.

